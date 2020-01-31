Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 2,500 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Masco were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.24.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

