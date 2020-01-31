Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 58,391 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 199,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.16. 1,318,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

