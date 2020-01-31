Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 38,505 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 4,499,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,491. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

