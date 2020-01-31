Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.80 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Conning Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.71. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

