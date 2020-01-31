Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 3,698 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 90,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,540. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

