Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,771,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 149.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,262 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 12.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 137,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter.

NID opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

