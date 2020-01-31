Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:LEAD opened at $39.89 on Friday. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

