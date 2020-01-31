Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

