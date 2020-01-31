Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 966 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $252.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.69. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.10 and a 52-week high of $267.93.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

