Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31.

