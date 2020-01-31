Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 102 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 67,897 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 374,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $181.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

