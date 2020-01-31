Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $30.39 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

