Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Euronav as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.