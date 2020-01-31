JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.04.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,066,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,879,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,099 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.