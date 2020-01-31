Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €12.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.79 ($21.85).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €15.49 ($18.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $826.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.74.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

