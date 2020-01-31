Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ORIX (NYSE:IX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s FY2020 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,743. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

