Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.44. 4,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,785. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 899.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 81.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 149,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

