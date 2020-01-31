Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $38.04. 46,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Rollins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

