Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $142.75 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.