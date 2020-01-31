Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $322.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.84. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

