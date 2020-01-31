Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 400,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 548,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,817. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

