Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.88

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

