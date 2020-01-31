Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.88

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.