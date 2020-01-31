John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $15.14. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1,762 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.