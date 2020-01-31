John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.22

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $15.14. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 36.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 34.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 182,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

