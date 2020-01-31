John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.47

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

