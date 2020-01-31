John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNZS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

LON MNZS opened at GBX 428 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.75 million and a PE ratio of -713.33. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 461.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 423.77.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

