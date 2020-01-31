Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Up 3%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50, 4,383 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

