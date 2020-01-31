Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,032. The stock has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Joint by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $10,174,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

