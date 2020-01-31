JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

