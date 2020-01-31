JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.76 ($31.12).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €27.76 ($32.28) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.21 and its 200 day moving average is €26.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

