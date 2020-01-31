JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Underweight

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 55,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. Global Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $677.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 73.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

