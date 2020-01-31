JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $38.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Saturday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of Peloton stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,262. Peloton has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $37.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth about $79,603,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth about $6,275,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

