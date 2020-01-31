JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1672 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of JPGB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,021 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

