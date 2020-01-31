Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Juniper reported healthy fourth-quarter 2019 results wherein the top line increased year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is seeing solid momentum in Mist and strength in its services organization. It has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Juniper plans to launch several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to reinforce its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise market. However, it faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Uncertain global macro environment and weak investment patterns among its carrier customers remain major headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,884. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

