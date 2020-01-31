K12 (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

LRN stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 399,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,942. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $666.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of K12 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of K12 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of K12 by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

