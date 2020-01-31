Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 666,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 90,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

