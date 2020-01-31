Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.76. Kathmandu shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 414,070 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $843.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.69.

In other news, insider Xavier Simonet bought 293,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

