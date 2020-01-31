Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KRNY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,847. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,502,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

