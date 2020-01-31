Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

DUK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

