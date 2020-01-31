Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 143 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 13,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

