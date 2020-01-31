Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,222 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,264. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

