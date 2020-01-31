Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,782,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. 322,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

