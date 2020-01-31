Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.85. 134,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total value of $481,907.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

