Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 18,805 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

