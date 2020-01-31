Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.54. 163,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The firm has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.