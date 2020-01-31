KeyCorp Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

