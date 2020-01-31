KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

