Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 9,892,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,655. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.