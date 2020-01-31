Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $812.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

