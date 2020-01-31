Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable in the past month. The company is making steady progress in advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth. Tasiast is an operating mine and further expansion of the project is likely to improve productivity. The company is likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project at Fort Knox is a low-cost brownfield expansion with low risk, which is expected to extend mine life. Also, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Kinross needs to improve reserve base significantly for growth in the future. The company's higher cost of sales remains a concern.”

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 18,725,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,751. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of -0.15. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

