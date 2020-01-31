KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.41. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

